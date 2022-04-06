How important is it to call before you dig? Very.
Whether it is for a large scale project or something small, the danger of puncturing a gas line is just the same.
A recent survey by local natural gas supplier, Great Plains Natural Gas (GPNG), provided stunning results.
The survey revealed that 49% of homeowners who plan to dig this year will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811 beforehand to learn the approximate location of underground utilities. Additionally, 58% of homeowners reported experiencing a utility service interruption in the last 12 months that was a direct result of damaging an underground utility line.
GPNG spokesman, Mark Hanson, says the results are not surprising, but feels there is plenty of room for improvement.
“As we say in that survey, it kind of focuses it on homeowners," said Hanson, emphasizing that if a digging project coming up, everyone needs to consider safe digging, as they have seen issues with contractors, landscape companies and other large projects that aren't called in. "We get a call about a line hit where there wasn’t a locate ticket, and no lines marked,” he shared. It is a problem.
Hanson said another complication that can arise is if a locating crew came out and they didn’t mark the lines correctly, even after everyone else did their due diligence, or one line was missed because it wasn’t on a map.
“If someone is digging close to where a line is marked and they’re using bigger equipment, they need to leave about a 2-foot buffer zone outside of that line and hand dig if they are getting closer than that to a marked line because that marking may not be perfectly on top of the line — it could be a little bit on each side of that. You don’t want to rely on that with a large piece of equipment and risk hitting it,” said Hanson.
Hanson said the survey also revealed that while most homeowners know the importance of safe digging, it is reported that 40% of active diggers believe they are not digging deep enough to warrant having lines marked and 36% of homeowners believe their project was not in an area that needs to be marked.
Homeowners are encouraged to be aware as depths of utility lines vary, and multiple lines may be in a common area. Even if you have dug in an area previously, erosion, settling ground and other factors can change the depth and location of utilities over time.
GPNG also advises customers, whether a homeowner or contractor, to take necessary steps if planning a digging project this spring:
▪ Always contact 811 a few days before digging, regardless of depth or familiarity of the property.
▪ If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin until an 811 locate ticket has been completed.
▪ Confirm that all utilities listed on your 811 locate ticket request have been marked or cleared in any area you plan to dig — before digging.
▪ Contact the utility listed on the locate ticket if they have not responded by the due date listed on your ticket.
▪ Consider moving the location of your project if it is near marked utility lines.
▪ Carefully hand dig within two feet of the marked lines and visually determine the exact location of the utility line before proceeding if your dig project is next to a marked line.
▪ Do not build structures (sheds, shops, decks, etc.) over utility lines, as this restricts access to the utility lines and can result in a dangerous situation.
▪ Remember that damaging a utility line is dangerous and can result in expensive repair bills.
▪ Visit call811.com for complete info on safe digging.
GPNG says the correct protocol for safe digging is to contact 811 a few days before digging.The homeowner or contractor will then be connected to a local notification center that will take their information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Then, and only then, can someone begin to carefully start digging around the marked areas.