A local bank president is about to be thrust into the national spotlight with a seat on a very important organization that advocates on behalf of small community owned banks.
Randy Dorn, President of First National Bank of Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake, was elected to serve on the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Bank Operations Committee. ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.
The organization’s founding mission was to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish.
Dorn said he doesn’t have a specific title yet on the committee at this point, but looks forward to promoting the importance of community banks including the one he helps oversee locally..
“One of the highlights of this committee is it has direct meetings with the Federal Reserve twice a year. So we’re looking at in the next couple of months having a meeting at the ICBA offices in Washington, D.C. where we will have a member of the Federal Reserve join us for a meeting directly with them. I will also be attending the ICBA Capitol Summit in May, also in D.C.,” said Dorn.
According to ICBA's website, the summit takes place May 14 - 17, and will bring community bankers from across the country together to advocate for the industry in person. Personal story will be shared and the organization aims to put a name to their industry's key legislative priorities.
“The Minnesota Bankers Association, another bank association, was just out in D.C. and they met with Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith. We’ll be looking at doing the same. The idea and desire is for us to meet directly with Klobuchar to discuss how their policies affect community banking and as well the small communities they serve. The ICBA is made up of strictly independently owned community banks. They don’t affiliate with the Wells Fargo’s or the large mega-banks that are driven stock prices,” stated Dorn
On receiving word of his election to the Bank Operations Committee, Dorn said he was honored to serve in that capacity.
“As a financial steward of my community and advocate for the community banking industry, I’m proud to support ICBA’s efforts to highlight the important role community banks serve both locally and in our nation’s economy,” Dorn said. “As relationship lenders, community banks remain focused on the needs of their customers, and work hard to earn and retain their trust every day. I’m proud to be a community banker and to be called to serve to preserve our industry’s legacy for future generations.”
In addition to helping shape and promote ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Dorn’s duties will include engaging in grassroots activities in Minnesota to advocate pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
“Randy is a respected civic leader and community banker who has graciously volunteered his time and resources to advocate and promote the important role of community banks in our financial system,” said ICBA Chairman Derek Williams, president and CEO of Century Bank and Trust in Milledgeville, Ga. “We are honored that Randy has accepted this appointment and extend our heartfelt appreciation for his ongoing efforts to ensure the future of community banking remains bright.”
More information on the organization’s activities can be found online at: icba.org/events/details/2023/05/14/community-banker-university-calendar/capital-summit-2023.