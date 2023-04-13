Michael Burgraff, Aimee Nordlund and Kaele Peterson have expanded children's theater offerings to include two productions at A Center for the Arts during the summer of 2023 — “Schoolhouse Rock Jr.” and “Legally Blonde Jr.”
“Schoolhouse Rock Jr.” is open to kindergarten through 12th grade students and will perform June 23-25, with “Legally Blonde Jr.” focusing on older students in grades six through 12 performing July 21-23.
“Schoolhouse Rock Jr.” is an Emmy Award winning play that originally appeared as a cartoon on Saturday mornings, which has turned into a musical. It casts the main character, Tom, as a nervous school teacher on his first day of school. When he attempts to watch television in order to relax, other characters appear on stage. These characters are various parts of Tom’s personality that strive to show him how to teach the students using their imagination and music. Tom’s lessons are turned into songs during the musical such as, “Lolly, lolly, lolly,” “Just a bill” and “Conjunction Junction.”
Director Michael Burgraff informs, “Set and costume design can be as simple or complex as your budget or imagination allow and, because most of the songs are so easy to learn, rehearsals are bound to be a snap.” He also explains that because the songs are simple, it will be more effortless for the younger performers. He further states, “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. is a surefire hit amongst actors and audiences alike.”
“Legally Blonde Jr.” is based off of the award-winning musical and famously popular movie. It is about pushing oneself further and being able to expand oneself into new territories. According to Burgraff, “The show's instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass — leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink!”
The main character of the play is named Elle Woods. She has to fight stereotypes about blondes with sass and determination. After her boyfriend dumps her, she gets her way into law school by “crafting a showy song and dance personal essay.” Other characters that Elle makes friends with are classmates Emmett and Paulette along the way. Through rigorous study throwing off stereotypes she realizes her calling in law.
Burgraff further comments that the musical “features large, energetic dance numbers with an expandable cast of sorority sisters, law school students, hairdressers and more.”
According to Burgraff, Peterson chose two plays instead of one because she “wanted to do something later for band and dance students whom are busy in June, as well as a slightly older cast.” After auditions take place, the three directors will evaluate the best candidates for the roles.
“Schoolhouse Rock Jr.” was specifically chosen because of the short period it would take to rehearse for and Peterson specifically chose “Legally Blonde Jr.” for the older actors.
Auditions occur on May 6, and candidates with conflicting schedules can make appointments with AC4TA for alternate audition times.