Even though work is already in progress with Phase 1 of the Downtown Riverfront Project, Phase 2 is on the horizon and the city of Fergus Falls and the City Council are making sure the needed funding will be available to complete the first update to the downtown corridor since 1989.
A resolution of support for a state bonding request in the amount of $1 million for Phase 2 of the project was presented to the Fergus Falls City Council at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday.
According to City Administrator Andrew Bremseth, originally, $1.75 million in state Legislature bonding for the Downtown Riverfront Project was secured. However, since the project has become a phased project over a multiyear period, he said the city has additional opportunities to request more resources from the Legislature.
If Fergus Falls were to receive $1 million for Phase 2, the funding plan would shift by reducing the amount of local bonding needed. The appropriate match would then be procured from donors.
Bremseth says the project cost is not impacted by this request, though the local share would decrease if successful.
Comstock Construction Inc., of Fergus Falls is the general contractor for Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 construction is planned for 2022, and will include the east block, and a prefabricated bridge. Funding sources for the project include the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) funding, Veden Charitable Trust, city bonds, private donations and state bonding aid, two local Rotary Clubs and West Central Initiative.
The resolution that was approved on Wednesday, is the council’s vote of official support and will be submitted in advance of the June 18 deadline and bills will be introduced in the Legislature. There is the potential with the request for an additional $1 million to offset local costs.
Also at the Committee of the Whole meeting city engineer, Brian Yavarow, presented an update on the closed section of the Fergus Falls landfill featuring civil engineer Dennis McAlpine and Brad Peschong, CPG, with Houston Engineering Inc., of Fargo. They are assisting the city with the administration of financial assurance funds for the ongoing closure and long-term care, which comprises only a portion of the total landfill space. At this point, the engineers say one of the concerns is a vinyl chloride plume which is being addressed.
An animal release fee will also be voted on at the next regular City Council meeting on Monday, which would establish a fee for animals that have been boarded at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County. Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len Taylor said this is being proposed to address recurring situations with some animals that are frequently brought in by animal control due to lack of owner supervision.
