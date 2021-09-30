A major downtown parking area will be shut down a few weeks for the final work that will take place with the phase 1 portion of the Downtown Riverfront Project.
The Fergus Falls City Council was informed of the progress by city engineer, Brian Yavarow at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
“The project is progressing, we’re moving on to the phase 2 portion of the project and beginning next week we’re going to be looking to close down the entire west parking lot. That’s to start with the excavation and removal of existing pavements and the installation of the new gravel section, along with the remaining utilities. We have been working with local businesses, we have been handing out a lot of flyers and notices to businesses on the website, but I just wanted the council to be aware of it. The scheduled contract date to complete this work is 21 days, however, we’re going to try to maintain access to the alleyway as best as possible. So that might be, in terms of once we get the gravel section in there, to open that up, to try to maintain some egress through that alleyway,” said Yavarow.
According to the project website, the goal throughout the course of the summer has been the southernmost area of the parking lot, which is being converted into a multiuse gathering space and pedestrian facilities. Starting Monday construction activities will begin on the north half of the parking lot between Union and Court streets. The entire parking lot is planned to be closed for approximately three weeks. Motorists are being advised to find alternative parking during this time. Continued work on the market structure and south half of the parking lot will take place during this time.
A recommendation was also requested by city finance director Bill Sonmor for a resolution that is required to be added to the next regular City Council session to receive state bonding funds for the Downtown Riverfront Project.
In other Committee of the Whole business, Samantha Van Wechel-Meyer with West Central Initiative (WCI) gave an update to the City Council reporting about various loan programs, and grants that had been distributed to area businesses, as well as the release of their 2022-2026 comprehensive economic development strategy. The report is basically a five-year planning document that WCI states will outline the needs, goals, strategies, and implementation process for the region’s economic development work.
Yavarow gave an update on the Union Avenue Resurfacing Project, and also asked the council to accept Moore Engineering’s professional services agreement for final design and construction. The total amount for their services would be $170,900.
A final item on the agenda was regarding an FAA Airport Rescue Grant program. The $32,000 in funds the city would be eligible to receive are part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and includes a total of $8 billion in funds to be awarded as economic assistance to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.