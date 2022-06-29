After the American Revolution ended, the soldiers went back to their daily lives, and some sought new opportunity. A handful came to the Great Lakes region.
Hundreds of Revolutionary War veterans are buried in the Upper Midwest, though their impact is largely forgotten today. Their presence brought the legacy of the Revolution to the frontier.
Groups like the Daughters of the American Revolution have dedicated themselves to
remembering the lives of those men and their contributions to American independence.
Carla Snyder of Alton, Ill., a longtime member of the D.A.R., notes that many Revolutionary soldiers “came west looking for land and farms. They always wanted to do better for themselves.
“They were not only a brave people, but also very tough,” said Snyder. “To go through the war, then to come all the way out here to explore, settle, and take care of their families during that time really says a lot.”
Those transplants came to a largely unsettled area, as Minnesota was not admitted to the Union until 1858 – seventy-five years after the end of the war.
Only one veteran of the Revolution, Stephen Taylor, is buried in Minnesota. A member of the First Massachusetts Regiment, Taylor spent nearly three years in uniform and served under Gen. George Washington. He was discharged on Dec. 27, 1783.
Wounded in service, Taylor was later awarded a pension of $8 a month. After the war, he returned to Massachusetts, then lived in New York state for decades before a move to Money Creek in the Minnesota Territory in 1854.
Taylor died at the home of a son in Winona County on June 2, 1857. He is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. A local paper called him “one of the immortal band of heroes who fought and bled in the battles of the Revolution” with “undaunted patriotism.”
Nearby, there are 43 Revolutionary War veterans buried in both Wisconsin and Iowa. Michigan is home to at least 356 Revolutionary gravesites, though some estimates range as high as 1,400. Further south, there are an estimated 780 Revolutionary War veterans buried in Illinois.
Many Revolutionary gravesites have been marked by the D.A.R. and other groups over the decades. Monuments to the memory of the Revolutionary veterans are also found in various locales across the Upper Midwest.
Snyder hopes that the stories of these patriots will never be forgotten. “What they accomplished, and what they gave all of us today, is inspiring,” she remarked. “They set a great example for us with their patriotism and hard work.
“I think we can all learn a lot from them,” concluded Snyder, “and what they went through to give us our way of life today.”
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.