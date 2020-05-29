The new owner of Dairy Queen in Pelican Rapids, Andrew Peralta, intends to have the store open sometime in early June.
This is Peralta’s fourth Dairy Queen franchise in the state with others located in Rosea, Mentor and Thief River Falls — his hometown. Once up and running Peralta expects to employ 15-20 people during the summer season.
