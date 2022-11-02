Owner

Owner Andrea Kirsch.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls is privileged to announce that Dragonfly Children’s Boutique is scheduled to open Nov. 4. Located at 135 South Mill Street, the retailer will join Lakes Region Art Council and 715 Hot Heads in the historic River Inn. The boutique will feature children’s clothing, dress-up costumes, books and toys.



