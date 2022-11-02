Greater Fergus Falls is privileged to announce that Dragonfly Children’s Boutique is scheduled to open Nov. 4. Located at 135 South Mill Street, the retailer will join Lakes Region Art Council and 715 Hot Heads in the historic River Inn. The boutique will feature children’s clothing, dress-up costumes, books and toys.
Owner and serial entrepreneur Andrea Kirsch, known for Cakes and Confections, identified a need for children’s retail and chose Fergus Falls. She will still, however, showcase her tasty baked goods by having pre-sale orders of her popular cakes and cupcakes to pick up at her downtown boutique.
Kirsch said, “This has been a dream of mine for a number of years. Fergus Falls has so many new additions for children, the timing and location felt very right.”
Kirsch leveraged free and confidential assistance provided by GFF. Through site selection and general technical assistance, Kirsch found the perfect space for her boutique retail store in downtown Fergus Falls. To learn more about GFF’s free services, visit greaterfergusfalls.com.
GFF’s Patricia Wahl said, “We are excited to have a store dedicated to children and their imaginations,” she continued, “from clothing options for both girls and boys to the imaginative play section of the store it is going to be a wonderful addition to our retail market in Fergus Falls.”
Dragonfly’s hours of operation will be Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kirsch has plans to add infant clothing, creative classes as well as other unique clothing, accessories and imaginative play items.
