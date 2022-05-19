Greg Neumann, a native Texan diagnosed with cancer, was finally able to experience Target Field and watch his home team best the Twins 5–0 thanks to his “dream team” at the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer and Research Center (CCRC).
“I haven’t seen the Houston Astros play in many years, but I believe I may be their biggest fan in Minnesota,” Neumann explains.
Since his diagnosis, being able to watch his favorite team in person was a dream that finally came true for Neumann on May 19.
Neumann expressed his thanks through a heartfelt letter to the staff at CCRC: “This will be a big momentum lift to my body and mind. Because of you, this trip will truly lift my spirits and make me smile.”
Jeanie Troy is the CCRC patient financial navigator and in coordination with the Dream Foundation organized the trip, sending Neumann and a friend to the game complete with a two-night stay in a hotel near the stadium.
“Honestly going to the Astros–Twins game and seeing Target Field will truly be one of the highlights of my life,” Neumann expressed. “Anyone who knows me would definitely agree.”
CCRC staff all pitched in and presented Neumann with a care package in addition to the ticket, making his trip even more special. “This is wonderful and I can’t thank you enough for this opportunity,” Neumann said. “I’m an emotional person and it won’t be long before tears of happiness will be welling up in my eyes. This is fantastic!”
