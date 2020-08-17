Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies are passionate about getting impaired drivers off the road. The Minnesota DWI All-Star team will join law enforcement and traffic safety partners across Minnesota during the Extra DWI Enforcement and Awareness Campaign Aug. 14-Sept. 7. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinates the campaign and the funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
DPS-OTS is recognizing 48 officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors as the 13th DWI All-Star team. The All-Stars made 3,170 combined DWI arrests across Minnesota in 2019.
Allen Mekash, deputy with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is a Greater Minnesota All Star recognized in 2019 with 32 DUI arrests. Mekash was recognized last year at a Minnesota Twins game as an All Star for 2018 too.
“Deputy Mekash continues to be a leader in DWI enforcement for the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons commented. “His dedication towards education and enforcement is important to reducing the number of alcohol and drug related injury crashes and fatalities. Deputy Mekash also is the administrator of the (Toward Zero Deaths) TZD program. His hard work is appreciated. We are fortunate to have a DWI All-Star working in OTC.”
The DWI All-Stars will be doing their part to stop impaired driving as officers with more than 300 law enforcement agencies work overtime shifts during the Aug. 14 – Sept. 7 campaign. The All-Stars’ high number of arrests during 2019 reduced the likelihood of crashes and deaths.
“We’re so proud of the DWI All-Stars’ commitment to DWI enforcement and the priority that they place on saving lives and preventing serious injuries,” said Mike Hanson, Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety director. “The All-Stars’ work and the efforts of all of our law enforcement and traffic safety partners in Minnesota are helping change dangerous driving behaviors. We can’t enforce our way out of impaired driving. It’s up to each driver to make the choice to drive sober and drive smart.”
The Labor Day holiday falls only behind Halloween and the Fourth of July for the highest number of DWI arrests per hour compared with other holidays (2013-17).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.