Otter Tail County is experiencing extreme drought stress in some areas of the county at this time along with the rest of west-central Minnesota. Some areas of the state, like Polk and Nobles counties are also struggling.
USDA West Otter Tail County Farm Service Agency executive director, Leon Johnson, says that according to the drought monitor, part of the county is in moderate drought, with a higher percentage considered abnormally dry. While Otter Tail County is in better shape than some surrounding counties he says it is still drier than normal for this time of year.
“I don’t know what the gap is right now, and it would vary, but we could use significant rainfall right now to catch up,” Johnson said.
He says soil type plays a major part in how dry a particular piece of land is, more so than what is on it.
“The ones that I notice so far are pastures, forage crops, the lighter soils, all crops that have the lighter soils are suffering, heavier soils seem to be hanging in there, but the lighter sandy soils are suffering, that’s pretty much all crops there,” Johnson said. “If the crops are planted on lighter sandy soils that are capable of holding less moisture, those crops have been more impacted. It is based on soil type.”
The USDA says another factor contributing to drought stress this year are temperatures. Some areas including Otter Tail County have seen 15-20 degree increases that are above average norms in the last couple of weeks.
In a breakdown of raw numbers on drought.gov, this year has seen the 23rd driest year to date in 127 years, and the county is 2.08 inches from normal for precipitation.
