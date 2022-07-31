Open road

Drowsy driving can lead to accidents and presents a hazard to anyone on or near roadways - utmost care should be taken to ensure drivers are well-rested and alert. 

 By Tor Anderson Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

With summer presenting Minnesota motorists an ideal season for road trips and long awaited vacations, it is more important than ever to ensure proper precautions are being taken to avoid drowsy driving.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?