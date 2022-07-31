With summer presenting Minnesota motorists an ideal season for road trips and long awaited vacations, it is more important than ever to ensure proper precautions are being taken to avoid drowsy driving.
According to data from the National Traffic Safety Administration, it is estimated that an average of 83,000 police reported crashes are a result of fatigued drivers every year; these incidents equate to nearly 900 death and 37,000 injuries annually.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons describes ways drivers can mitigate the dangers of tired driving: “Make getting adequate sleep a priority — in a time where people are very busy, it’s easy to sacrifice sleep.”
“Alcohol, while it impairs, also affects drowsiness,” Fitzgibbons explains. “Ensure prescribed medications do not cause drowsiness. Take breaks if you feel drowsy — coffee and energy drinks may help, but only briefly.”
A recent analysis of current county health rankings revealed that Minnesota is one of the safest places to drive when it comes to drowsy drivers. The top five least-drowsy states include Vermont, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Utah.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone