Announced by Wick Communications on May 9, Ken Harty, publisher of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, has accepted a second role within the company as publisher of The Daily Iberian in New Iberia, La., now holding the publisher role at both locations.
Dual roles: Ken Harty adds The Daily Iberian to publisher duties
Heather Kantrud
managing editor
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
