Katelyn Boyer, adult services librarian and Emily Millard, assistant librarian from the Fergus Falls Public Library attended the Minnesota Library Association Conference Oct. 27-28 in Duluth.
Boyer and Millard each received a $500 grant from the Northern Lights Library Network to attend. The conference was an opportunity to learn new ideas, make new connections and return to work revitalized. Following the conference, they presented what they had learned with library staff.
"One interesting idea was from the session 'After Hours Pickup on a Budget' which detailed the Albert Lea Public Library's after-hours-pickup locker project," Boyer mentioned. "The Albert Lea Public Library installed six weather-resistant lockers outside their library, under an overhang. When patrons cannot make it to the library during open hours to pick up items, they can request that library staff place the items in a locker for after-hours pickup."
Boyer explains that this project is affordable and relatively easy to implement, and could improve customer access to item pickup during hours that the library isn't open.
"For instance, early in the morning, or on a Sunday," Boyer notes. "In another session, Northfield Public Library shared about their portable makerspace equipment, including a portable wooden printing press that the Fergus Falls Public Library will consider purchasing, to be used for circulation and for outreach and programs."
"There's No IT in Retirement" session emphasized the importance of libraries for older adults for social engagement, connectedness, activity and belonging. Both Boyer and Millard left the conference excited to implement new ideas and with extra energy to bring to their positions at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
