A one of a kind show is coming to the A Center for the Arts stage in Fergus Falls. The duo, Sons of Mystro, is performing on Apr. 8. These two musicians bring amazing talent along with their own unique musical take to every show and every song.
Instead of two vocals, Sons of Mystro uses violins to literally voice each song they play. The duo remixes and remakes each song into their own through their soaring, tight-stringed instrumentation.
The group officially began in 2010, but the two men who make up the duo Malcolm, 23, and his brother, Umoja, 20, learned and mastered their musical practice through their schooling in the South Florida public school system and later on at Dillard High School for the Performing Arts. Today, the duo uses their impressive string skills to interpret over ten different styles of music, including American pop songs, reggae classics, R&B hits and some of their own — all accompanied by a DJ and a drummer.
Sons of Mystro has an impressive following on YouTube, where they post all kinds of fun and unique covers. The group also tours all over the country and has played for multiple major events, including a performance honoring international recording artist, Wyclef Jean.
The group won the “Emerging Artist Under 21yrs Old” award at the International Reggae and World Music Awards. It would seem that Sons of Mystro are on a trajectory to even more success and acclaim than they have already achieved.
“Our protégés, Sons of Mystro, are an innovative musical force that is ready to take the world by storm,” stated artist Black Violin, a hip hop string duo that mentors Sons of Mystro, in a press release. Black Violin previously graced the stage at A Center for the Arts in 2015.
For those interested in hearing Sons of Mystro before the show, their debut recording “Reggae Strings” can be found on all streaming platforms and more information about the group can be found on their website, sonsofmystro.com.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Apr. 8. Tickets are available online at fergusarts.org, at the box office or by calling (218)736-5453.
