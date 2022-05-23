In what could lead to disastrous consequences, boat owners are being sternly warned to not use E15 in their vessels.
The U.S. Coast Guard in a Facebook post on May 18, advised anyone with marine equipment about a recent authorization allowing the summer sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol, most commonly known as E15 or marketed as Unleaded 88.
The Coast Guard warns that this type of fuel is federally prohibited for recreational vessel use and will actually cause engine damage in boats. Additionally, it will void a marine engine warranty and may even cause a fire as it may cause marine engines to run hotter.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), E15 is defined as gasoline blended with 10.5% to 15% ethanol.
By law, the EPA says that in addition to the marine equipment, all motorcycles, vehicles with heavy-duty engines – such as school buses and delivery trucks – all off-road vehicles — such as boats and snowmobiles — engines in off-road equipment, chain saws, gasoline lawn mowers and all conventional vehicles older than model year 2001 are prohibited from using E15.
The EPA also states that gas stations are not required to sell E15, but some have started offering E15 due to state and federal incentives for upgrading equipment and better profit margins when compared with regular gasoline. E15 is available in 30 states at just over 2,400 stations.
In the immediate area, the only verified gas station that sells E15 was in Grant County, at Cenex Ashby, and only four in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
According to a 2013 article on popularmechanics.com, “small engines are not designed to deal with the more corrosive E15 blend. Ethanol forms a brown goo when left in a fuel tank too long, which can clog fuel-system components. Two-stroke engines run hotter with an ethanol blend, which accelerates the potential damage. Ethanol can also wreak havoc on fiberglass fuel tanks in older boats. They also state that groups like the National Marine Manufacturers Association and Outdoor Power Equipment Institute have issued strong warnings to consumers to pay attention to their fuels or risk severe engine damage.”
As a general rule, the Coast Guard recommends reading signs very carefully at the pump to ensure that you are only using fuel for a boat or watercraft that contains no more than 10% ethanol. This is referred to as E10.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone