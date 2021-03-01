In an effort to better serve children from birth to age 5, Fergus Falls Public Schools purchased the former Target building, remodeling it into a one-stop location for early childhood services in support of the community’s youngest members. The newly remodeled location is known as Lincoln School and is expected to open its doors March 22, offering a portion of its available services. The remaining services, such as Children’s Corner Learning Center will open soon after.
Lincoln School will house all of the school district’s early childhood programming, including Otter preschool, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) and screenings, among other services.
“We will be joined by Children’s Corner Learning Center child care in this collaborative effort to bring the vision to life in supporting families in the community,” explained early childhood education coordinator Melissa Amundson. “In addition to office and large classroom spaces that include bathrooms within, this new space will offer a creative storybook gathering space, gym, beautiful cafeteria, and a large outdoor play space with green space and playground.”
ECFE classes are the earliest programming offered, with options for children from birth to age 5. Classes are taught by licensed educators in order to ensure a quality education is being provided. The program engages adults as well as their children or foster children.
“ECFE classes provide parents with the opportunity to learn more about parent-child relationships, developmental milestones and issues that can arise from raising children. At Lincoln School we will be able to continue to offer a wide variety of classes and events to support and encourage development and growth in children and families to start a foundation of learning and growth in young children,” Amundson said.
Children ages 3-5 qualify for Otter preschool, which is staffed by Minnesota Board of Teaching licensed educators. Otter preschool is focused on establishing a foundation for school success and development of social skills.
“The environment helps children to develop their social skills through early friendships and play as well as to explore and participate in hands-on learning that encourages creativity and problem solving,” said Amundson, who shared that activities offered include music/movement, creative arts, science/discovery, language/ literacy, and mathematical experiences.
All programming utilized developmentally appropriate content. ECFE has a strong collaboration with ECSE programs for seamless service delivery offering special education students a highly inclusive education experience. Classes are fee based, however, early learning scholarships and free and reduced rates available based on eligibility.
Lincoln School enables the district to add new programming options for the 2021-22 school year to help families find the best fit for their schedules. Previous half-day options will still be available with the inclusion of multiple full-day options as well.
“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity that this new space will allow us as we continue to grow and adapt with the community and it’s needs for early childhood programming today and in the future,” Amundson said
