The residents of Fergus Falls found extra work on their plates Wednesday morning when they got up.
Instead of bacon and eggs, many were looking at fallen trees, broken branches and blocked streets.
Two of those people were Patty Ellerbusch and her son, Jon, who were cleaning up the mess caused by a fallen oak tree at East Fir Avenue residence. Jon is superintendent of the Barnesville School District. He was supposed to be at work in his office Wednesday wrestling with a school building project and COVID-19 headaches but the storm had other plans for him. The tree that came down missed Jon’s Chevrolet Cruze but trapped it in the driveway.
“The house is standing, that’s the main thing,” he said as he took a short break from cutting up the oak with a chainsaw.
Another man presented with a unique challenge after the storm was Craig Koefod at Excel Plastics in northwest Fergus Falls.
Koefod arrived at work to find a blade on a tall windmill-style power generator next to the facility had split into pieces. Fortunately, the generator was supplying power to Excel.
“We haven’t used that now for a few years,” Koefod said, adding that a maintenance problem with the generator had been responsible for the decision to shut it down.
Koefod speculated the damage was either caused by a lightning strike or straight-line wind from the storm.
According to the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport weather station, the city was hit by one gust of wind in an early morning thunder and lightning storm that reached 83 mph. Hangers and other buildings at the airport took a beating from the storm.
Fergus Falls city parks supervisor Mick Johnson was one of those thrust into the cleanup effort.
“It wasn’t all that bad,” Johnson told the Daily Journal. “The southwest portion of town was definitely hit the worst.”
Johnson said the early morning thunderstorm hit the city about 4:30 a.m., split some trees and brought down branches. A city employee on night duty got an early start opening the streets. With the help of a front-end loader he cleared many of the traffic lanes blocked by fallen timber. Johnson and others joined him at 6 a.m.
Johnson said he heard of an approaching storm Tuesday evening. He was up until 10:30 p.m. but saw nothing alarming on radar.
Public works director Len Taylor echoed Johnson saying the city itself did not see any severe damage. The main headache Taylor was aware of was caused by some trees that fell on a power line leading to the city landfill. The trees broke cross members on the poles and Otter Tail Power workers were unable to restore power until around 10:15 a.m.
Local law enforcement was also involved. At 3:59 a.m. the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 a.m. The was upgraded to a tornado warning when a storm cell showing rotation was observed. The sheriff’s office also received a funnel cloudy east of Fergus Falls heading east-northeast.
Sgt. Connor West said the Fergus Falls Police Department received calls of storm damage but no reports of injuries.
According to Otter Tail Power communications supervisor Rebecca Michael, power in Fergus Falls was restored Wednesday morning but Otter Tail crews were still out in the Otter Tail Lake area.
“We have pockets of outages we are trying to address,” Michael said.
Michael said the path of the storm appeared to move northeast from Fergus Falls hitting Underwood, Ottertail and Perham.
Otter Tail Power had outages in Fergus Falls and in other parts of Otter Tail County and Grant County.
According to Otter Tail Power communications supervisor Rebecca Michael, power in Fergus Falls was restored Wednesday morning but Otter Tail crews were still out in the Otter Tail Lake area.
“We have pockets of outages we are trying to address,” Michael said.
Michael said the path of the storm appeared to move northeast from Fergus Falls hitting Underwood, Ottertail and Perham.
One of the spots near Ottertail touched by the storm was the Lakeside RV Park on Long Lake where close to 10 campers were damaged. The Daily Journal was unable to make contact with the campsite manager but no injuries at the park had been reported.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative in Pelican Rapids had 65 outages at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday affecting 2,002 members. Two LREC substations were back on line in Otto and Butler Townships but the Underwood substation was still down. Otter Tail Power was patrolling the transmission line. One crew from Runestone and one crew from Traverse were also assisting. The areas with the greatest concentrations of work were Pickerel Lake, Otter Tail Lake and Rush Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.