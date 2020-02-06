There are some baseball fans in Fergus Falls who are a little miffed this winter because the Minnesota Twins have not been to town.
In past years Fergus Falls was treated to visits from the popular baseball team’s winter caravan.
But not in 2020.
After going 101-61 and winning the American League Central Division title by eight games in 2019, the Twins found they had to cut their two weeks of caravan trips to one in 2020.
The Twins are set to open their major league season March 26 - the earliest opener ever for the American League team. Pitchers and catchers have to report for spring training camp by Feb. 12.
With more than 80 affiliates to please the Twins
