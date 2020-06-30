Many people have started their July Fourth fireworks shopping early this year and retailers have seen a boost in sales following cancellations of local shows.
Adam Rinas, owner of Adam’s Fireworks in Sisseton, South Dakota, says, “A lot of people have come earlier than previous years, so I would say yeah, generally (sales) are up a bit so far.” He speculates it might be because July Fourth falls on a weekend this year and people are trying to get their shopping done the weekend before.
Dave Reuter, a manager at Memory Fireworks which has outlets in Detroit Lakes and Fargo, among others in North Dakota, is noticing a few different motivations for purchases this year, too. “We’re seeing a lot more customers that are wanting to do something special for their kids’ graduation because school was so different this year,” he says. “Also, because so many cities have canceled their local shows, more people are wanting to get together and celebrate on their own.”
Both Memory Fireworks and Adam’s Fireworks sell sets that can be used to create personalized shows and those have been the most popular sellers this year. “What’ll happen is people will come in here that don’t know anything about fireworks and they’ll give us a budget and we just build the show for them … it doesn’t matter if they have $100 budget or a $5,000 budget, we can build a show for them,” Reuter says. Memory Fireworks sends buyers to China to design fireworks that become a part of their Memory and Dakota series of fireworks which includes fountains, Roman candles, artillery, parachutes and more. “We can help anybody with any budget, because we have multishots that go for just $1.95 all the way up to $275, so we have them at all price ranges to help anyone out and that’s what we pride ourselves in.”
Adam’s Fireworks sells sets that people can use to create their own shows, too. “We make our own sets so they’re basically an entire lake show in a box, and that’s probably been our biggest seller for the last several years because people don’t really like to go and try to handpick their own items, we do all the legwork for them and really pick the very best multishots and put them together in a set for people,” Rinas says. Their multishot sets range in price from $299 up to $714.
The sale of fireworks in North Dakota is permitted between June 27 and July 5 and purchasers must be at least 12 years old. In Minnesota, purchasers must be at least 18 years old and the sale, possession and use of fireworks that fly or explode like bottle rockets, missiles, Roman candles, mortars and shells is prohibited.
Whatever celebrators choose to do with their Fourth of July, Rinas says, “It’s a great time to be outside, just with everything going on in the world right now, I think people feel really safe being outside. We sure wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth.”
