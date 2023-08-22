MPR photo

Former Daily Journal reporter, Mathew Holding Eagle III, has found success with MPR.

 Submitted

Journalist Mathew Holding Eagle III is the honored recipient of a prestigious Native Media Award. Holding Eagle is a former journalist for Daily Journal Media who now shares his talents through his work at MPR. His winning piece “Repatriation goes digital: Tribes receive archival copies of cultural materials” aired late last year on Morning Edition with Cathy Wurzer.



