Journalist Mathew Holding Eagle III is the honored recipient of a prestigious Native Media Award. Holding Eagle is a former journalist for the Daily Journal who now shares his talents through his work at MPR. His winning piece “Repatriation goes digital: Tribes receive archival copies of cultural materials” aired late last year on Morning Edition with Cathy Wurzer.
Issued by the former Native American Journalists Association, now known as the Indigenous Journalist Association, the award seeks to recognize excellence in numerous categories of journalism work.
The IJA is a group dedicated to raising the representation of Native journalists in all media forums. By offering journalism programs and support to members, they promote both tribal and mainstream media. According to their website, “The organization has grown from just a handful of reporters to a membership of nearly 1,000, which includes Indigenous journalists, funders, educators and partners across the United States and Canada.”
The National Native Media Conference was held in early August with an award ceremony on the 12th. The conference was held in Winnipeg, Canada this year
Holding Eagle won 3rd place for his piece in the Professional Division III. Holding Eagle explained, “I won a national Native Media Award for Radio/Podcast Best Feature Story for a package I did about digital repatriation which aired in October of last year.” His work quickly won the attention of many.
“It’s a story about how the Minnesota Historical Society gave over one terabyte of culturally sensitive information from over 100 years ago back to the tribe who originally owned the information. In essence giving them part of their history back.” Items like photographs, wax cylinder recordings and journal entries were returned.
Giving the story the heart that readers can feel when they hear it, is Holding Eagle’s personal connection with it. “This story was of particular interest to me because it included the tribe I’m an enrolled member of -- the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation in western North Dakota,” he said.
Holding Eagle holds a degree in mass communications and worked as an associate producer on a documentary called “Black Gold Boom” about the oil boom in western North Dakota, which aired on PBS. Although he had worked in print previously, his broadcast work at MPR has been something he has found talent in as well.
Holding Eagle found out back in May that he had won an award through IJA. “It feels great to be considered one of the best among my peers covering topics such as this. Competition was very tight. Other news outlets that submitted entries were the Associated Press, Huffington Post, NBC and the New York Times, to name a few,” he said.
A newcomer in the broadcast world, he is making himself known as a strong force. “I haven’t existed very long in these spaces so to be recognized with something like this validates all the sacrifices I’ve made to get here. Coming over from print over a year ago I was very apprehensive about how that transition would go but it’s been a great experience.”
