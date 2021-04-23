The Earth Day Art Challenge dedicated to promoting awareness of climate change now has all artwork and writing on display. Children’s work is displayed at the Fergus Falls Public Library and adult entries are available to view at Kaddatz Galleries through May.
The art challenge received 123 entries, including submissions from area classrooms in addition to individual entries. The following is a written entry by Beth Monke:
“Dominion”
Control, mastery, sovereignty
So says the Holy book.
Do we have it?
How does one control a hurricane?
Master the wind?
Reign over the rain?
Can we take the reins in time?
As the edge of the cliff draws near.
Additional written entries will be printed in future editions of the Daily Journal.
Prizes were distributed via drawing. Adult winners Kim Embretson, Beth Monke, Jessica Hexum and Diane Johnson received a canvas book bag, lanyard, and a copy of “Eyewitness: Minnesota Voices on Climate Change.’’ A $30 classroom prize was awarded to Diane Ross’ third-grade class — $100 prizes were awarded to the classrooms of fourth-grade teachers Kelly Foertsch and Breck Grove, fifth-grade teachers Molly Johnson and Katelyn Ewy, and sixth-grade teachers Jason Rogers and Jesse Arbuckle. Youth winners receiving a canvas book bag and $5 prize are: Chloe Cruz, Evelyn Wedll, McKenna Geones, Meridian Jacobson, Xiomara Jacobson and Zoelle Jacobson.
