Otter Tail County Solid Waste, Springboard for the Arts and the Kaddatz Galleries are teaming up again to host a “Trashion Fashion” show in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The event will be held on Saturday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fergus Falls VFW.
This fun event for all ages will feature unique garments made out of trash in a fashion show setting! Participants and spectators will learn about waste, creative reuse, and enjoy a great show! This event is open to anyone interested in making a fashion item out of trash and/or recycled materials, or watching a runway show and learning about waste and how to make less of it.
“Although participants are limited only by their creativity and the requirement to use waste items, cutting, sewing, weaving, spinning, crocheting and other traditional crafting techniques can all be used to transform trash into trashion! I think it is important that people stop seeing their waste as something to be thrown away, and instead see it as the resource that it is.” – Cedar Walters, public information and education officer for the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department.
The 2019 “Trashion Fashion” show at The Spot featured three teams of artists that created garments the day of the show to walk down the runway. The teams were competing for a trashtastic trophy, and prizes from event sponsors. This year’s event is open to individuals and teams of all ages, and garments should be completed prior to the start of the show. This year’s event will also feature a short panel discussion about creative approaches to reducing waste prior to the runway show.
This year’s show will include multiple award categories: Most Wearable, Avant-Garde/Costume, Makeup/Hair Design, Youth, and Judges’ Choice. Judges are local artists Blayze Buseth and Nancy Valentine, 715 Hotheads owner Lauren Carlson, and Kaddatz Gallery executive director Amanda Cross.
Individuals or teams wanting to sign up to participate in the Earth Day Trashion Fashion Show must register by April 13. For online registration and a full list of participation guidelines, visit ottertailcountymn.us/earth-day-trashion-fashion-show.
