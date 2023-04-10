A Fergus Falls woman has been arrested following a brawl between a group of two families and their friends on Apr. 9, on North Union Avenue.
Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren stated that at around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to an incident involving a motor vehicle crash and several parties fighting in the street.
Initially, the incident began at a convenience store on North Union Avenue when two individuals, known to each other, got into a physical altercation near the gas pumps. A third party who was acquainted with the individuals tried to separate the parties. As the parties separated and began to leave the store parking lot, a family member of one of the initial combatants, who had been called to the scene, began chasing the cars leaving the area.
The individual, later identified as Clairese Washington, 24, of Fergus Falls pulled alongside one of the vehicles and intentionally struck the car, trying to force it off the roadway. The vehicle being struck was driven by one of the persons involved in the altercation at the convenience store, and contained several children. That vehicle struck a parked car and then began to back away to try to avoid Washington.
Bergren stated that Washington had stopped abruptly in the street after the collision, which caused a third vehicle following her to strike her car, forcing it into two additional parked cars. After the final collision, multiple occupants from the vehicles got out and began a physical altercation in the street. Both groups had called other family members and friends to the scene, which caused a large and unruly crowd to form.
Several innocent parties, not involved with the crash or altercation became trapped within the wreckage and mayhem on the street. Officers called for additional assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. Officers were eventually able to separate the two groups and clear the street.
Washington was arrested for 2nd-degree assault and taken to the Otter Tail County Detention Center.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and more charges regarding several individuals are expected for assault and disorderly conduct.
