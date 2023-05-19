It has been over six months since Lake Region Healthcare Walk-in Clinic Nurse Practitioner Matthew Ecker called 911 to report a gunshot to the head of Alexandra Penning in a St. Paul apartment building and was arrested on murder charges.
According to records, Ecker reported that he called 911 four minutes after a woman shot herself in the head and disclosed that he had a permit to carry a firearm. Ecker presented to St. Paul Police headquarters voluntarily.
At the scene of the gunshot, court records stated that while responding, officers found the victim lying on her back the bathroom door between her legs and a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. The woman was pale and not breathing. A firearm was found laying on the woman’s chest with her left hand atop the gun, which provided no obvious signs of blood, except potentially on the tip of the muzzle of the gun.
Officers noted that the blood in the bathroom had already dried and coagulated when they arrived and the bathroom door had a split in the wood near the lock.
Ecker told responding officers that he was from Fergus Falls and that he came to visit Penning because she had called and asked him to after she had told him she was being physically abused by her other boyfriend, disclosing that he had been in an open relationship with the victim for two years.
On the night of the incident, Ecker and Penning went to three different bars. They ended up at Camp Bar, where the woman’s other boyfriend was. Ecker stated that he didn’t know how Penning knew her other boyfriend was at that particular bar. When Penning's other boyfriend approached, Ecker got between the two. The other boyfriend punched Ecker in the face and he fell to the floor, at which point security removed the other boyfriend. Ecker and Penning stayed at the bar another 45 minutes before they walked home.
Things were initially calm when Ecker and Penning returned to the apartment, though Ecker said that at one point he left so he could cool down following an argument.
Ecker's reports changed going forward.
Initially, Ecker reported that sometime after returning from his walk, Penning grabbed his gun from his backpack, which he had told her was there, and ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside. He heard a gunshot while he was sitting on a couch in the living room and he rushed to the bathroom. Ecker said he wasn’t sure if the door was locked, but he had to push the door open to get into the bathroom. Ecker stated to police that the woman was lying in a pool of blood and he saw she had shot herself in the head, but was still breathing, prompting him to use his medical skills to aid in lifesaving measures.
Ecker stated that he did not have blood on his hands because he washed them in the bathroom sink before calling 911. Officers did not note any blood on Ecker’s clothing.
In the second report from Ecker, Penning had grabbed the gun from the backpack and pointed the gun to her head. Ecker asked her what she was doing.
A third report stated that the Penning had run to the bathroom and closed the door on him.
While sitting in a police station conference room, Ecker said to himself that he should have performed CPR on her, that he didn’t know why he washed his hands before he called 911, that he should not have pushed on the woman’s head, but he was trying to find the bullet exit point to see if the bullet had gone through her head. Ecker repeatedly said the gun should have been kept in his car.
Ecker, a married man, said he had met Penning at the clinic where they both worked in Fergus Falls and that Penning was aware of his marriage.
Court records state that when investigators confronted Ecker about the victim’s hand being on the gun when officers arrived, he said he didn’t know how her hand came to rest on the gun. He could not recall putting her hand on the gun.
Ecker’s workplace reported he had not arrived at his shift the next day, prompting his family to contact police. Police discovered Ecker was booked into jail in Ramsey County on second degree murder with intent-not premeditated charges, but has since posted bail.
Public updates on Ecker's case have been few and far between, due largely to the fact that his trial has not yet begun.
In the State of Minnesota versus Matthew Phillip Ecker, criminal pre-trial is scheduled for July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 7, Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 — all at 9 a.m. in Ramsay County.