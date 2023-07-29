Learning is not one size fits all and not every student responds to the same methods of teaching. Having alternative options is key when trying to find what is needed for individual students. In the Fergus Falls school district, working with students and parents to get the best education possible for every student is a priority.
The Fergus Falls Area Learning Center, or ALC, is an option for some qualifying students from Fergus Falls and surrounding districts. Beginning in 1982, this alternative educational option has been available to students looking for something other than the traditional school setting.
Over the years there has been a growing stigma around this method of education and misconceptions about what it actually is.
Among the general misconceptions are that students can do whatever they want, whenever they want, there is a higher percentage of addiction and violence problems among students, the education is "watered down” and the academic expectations are lower, and that students get “sent” to the ALC by the school district.
Being enrolled in the ALC is a choice parents and students make together and there are guidelines that need to be followed. To enroll, students are required by Minnesota state statute to meet “High School Graduation Incentive” criteria.
Kristen Tuel, retired director of the Fergus Falls ALC, said, “Students at the ALC have to meet the same Fergus Falls School District requirements to graduate as students enrolled at Kennedy Secondary School. Students enrolled from other districts have the option to meet the graduation requirements from their home district or the Fergus Falls School District.”
The number of students and the population of students has steadily changed over the past 20 years.
“When I first started as the the director 18 years ago, the max enrollment was 35. Every year it has grown, with last fall being the largest class of new students, over 30, starting the year with 110 students,” Tuel said. Even with the increase in students, the teacher to student ratio is still lower than in a traditional school setting. This gives staff the availability to recognize students' needs and help with resources to accommodate if needed. Students are able to form relationships with the staff and feel like they have an ally in the education system.
“Students who have experienced repeated failure, who have little confidence in graduating, they grow, gain confidence in their ability as a learner, manage and address whatever had been their barrier to success in their past. I believe the foundation for healing the relationship between school and student begins with the relationships that are built between students and the staff at the ALC,” Tuel explained.
The ALC has recently moved to Personalized Competency Based Education. This system focuses on what students know and what they can show they understand as opposed to how much students accomplish. Tuel said, “CBE gives students multiple pathways to recover credit they have failed and pushes students to be able to demonstrate and apply what they have learned.”
Students find out for themselves what methods of learning work for them. They learn how to use resources when they are experiencing challenges. Tuel said that when students begin to see themselves as capable learners, it gives them a sense of hope for graduation and beyond. For some, they have not experienced success in school for multiple years.
“There are very few rights of passage in our society into adulthood; earning a high school diploma I believe is one of them. Students who have had difficulty for whatever reason just need a pathway, support and flexibility to make that dream a reality.”
ALC students may take any courses offered at Kennedy Secondary School, including all vocational and elective courses and they are also eligible to participate in all extracurricular activities that any high school student has access to like dances, plays and sporting teams. They can walk in the district graduation ceremony. There are just more options to choose from for achieving success.
Over the last 24 years while in alternative education, Tuel says two differences stand out: “The first is school administration recognizing that it requires an entire staff dedicated to working with students who have experienced difficulty. The second is that there has been a shift in the needs of students who choose the ALC.”
She explains that there has been more students with mild to moderate mental health needs and a decrease in students with behavioral needs.
“I understand the perception that the community at large has of what they think the ALC is, but that was 30 years ago,” Tuel continues, “As Ethan Johnson, ALC English teacher stated regarding the ALC, ‘It's not what you think, it's so much better.’”