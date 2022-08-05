DEDICATION

Lavonne Beckler, a member of the Friends of the Fair, spoke at the dedication for the Carri Thompson Education Center recently.

 submitted

The West Otter Tail County Friends of the Fair hosted a special dedication reception at the main arena education center, on July 20, at the fairgrounds in Fergus Falls. The center has been renamed the “Carri Thompson Education Center.” Thompson, who was an educator at the Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School and member of the FOF, died of cancer in April.



