The West Otter Tail County Friends of the Fair hosted a special dedication reception at the main arena education center, on July 20, at the fairgrounds in Fergus Falls. The center has been renamed the “Carri Thompson Education Center.” Thompson, who was an educator at the Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School and member of the FOF, died of cancer in April.
Thompson was instrumental in establishing the education center which is dedicated to hosting contests and demonstrations throughout the county fair. A large group of family, friends and co-workers from the community attended the dedication.
The committee started realizing they needed a building, after looking at many other fairs around the state with many having their own education centers.
Lavonne Beckler, a friend of Thompson and a member of the FOF, said Thompson was instrumental in forming the organization and promoting 4-H.
“In 2014, there was a group of us that were interested in trying to expand some of the opportunities offered at the fair, with other parents and those who were interested in helping 4-H clubs in the area, so Mike Holstrom (WOTC fair director) said, go ahead and form a committee. So we did and became the ‘Friends of the Fair’,” said Beckler.
Beckler said Thompson was successful in getting thousands of dollars in grants for the education center.
“I’m so pleased it brought so many people out to the dedication. Many were her old colleagues, business owners, past students, past 4-H’ers all attended. Carri was my best friend and was involved in many committees in the community. She was an idea maker. We are using a lot of the ideas she had even today. She had a strong work ethic and tried to instill that and helped guide the kids,” said Beckler.
Beckler said it was natural that the center would be named for her. The Veden Charitable trust gave them half of what the center would cost and the other was raised through volunteers.
“It was very sad to all of us that she developed cancer, but she had put a lot of time and effort in the center. Her work continues to be carried out at the WOTC fair and 4-H members and it’s amazing how so many people came forward about the impact she had in education and her work continues to be carried out at the fair,” said Beckler.
There are so many things in the education center for children to do and that it teaches rural values and the value of hard work.
Thompson’s teaching career spanned 40 years with home economics teaching positions in Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, in addition to Fergus Falls Public Schools, where she also became the curriculum director.
Thompson was a Dane Prairie 4-H member and later a leader.
