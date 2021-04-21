After a year off due to COVID-19 restriction Otter Dash is back! Also known as the Boosterthon Fun Run, the fundraiser is the largest done by the parent-teacher organization (PTO) for the schools. This year will be its third year.
“There will be some minor changes in the fun run this year,” explained PTO president, Jenna Noland.
Historically, the race was held on the infield track at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) in a single race. This year, students will take to the KSS main track on two different dates and at varying times, allowing students to social distance with their classrooms in order to run or walk the 400 meters.
Funds raised by Otter Dash are used to enhance literacy, fine arts, and STEM initiatives, including the One School One Book program that provides a book to every student in grades K-4. Funds have previously been used for students to attend a play, dance and dessert, and experience outer space in an exploradome. Financial assistance has also been provided to teachers to purchase items for their classrooms they normally would not be able to purchase.
“This is a fun, high-energy fundraiser that our students and teachers have enjoyed doing in the past,” shared Noland, explaining that donations can be made with no minimum or maximum. They can be made at a flat rate or pledges can be made per “lap.” (One lap equals 50-100 meters of a 400-meter run.)
The Otter Dash fundraiser kicked off on Tuesday and will extend through the next two weeks. Students will learn all about teamwork, care, courage, grit and celebration as they participate in the event. Distance learners can also participate with a dance fitness program from their home.
Students can be registered at funrun.com, after which their pledge link can be shared! Donations can be made at their link or share the link to support students at no cost.
“Sharing is still supporting our community,” Noland said. “We can't wait to have some fun with our students.”
