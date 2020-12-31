Students at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) have, for the last seven years, had the opportunity to learn more about the stock market through an investing simulation that allows them to interact with the live stock market using virtual dollars. This year, two students from KSS received recognition from BestPrep, the nonprofit organization that manages the stock market simulation here in Minnesota, for placing fifth in the High School Division in Minnesota in a competition for the highest-valued portfolio. by seeing a return of nearly $34,000 on their initially invested $100,000 within only a few months.
Maddie Longtin in 12th grade and Olivia King in 11th grade received fifth place out of approximately 1,000 teams across the state with an almost $34,000 return, making investments primarily in pharmaceutical companies working on the COVID-19 vaccine including Moderna and BioNTech, as well as Target, Apple and Verizon. Ethan Soland, who has run the game in his economics class each semester since he began teaching here about seven years ago, says, “This is truly a great game/simulation for our students to learn something new that can carry with them their entire lives. Balancing risk with reward is something every investor learns to deal with, it's fun to see them start this at such a young age.”
The simulation used in Soland’s class is called The Stock Market Game (SMG). It’s run nationally by Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and run at the state level by a state entity. For Minnesota, that’s BestPrep, a Twin Cities nonprofit organization that provides educational programs in business, career and financial literacy skills.
Stephanie Musgrove, program manager of SMG for BestPrep, says, “The purpose of the (SMG) program is to help students learn and practice a variety of skills – business, economics, financial literacy, critical thinking, mathematics, research, and more. … Our mission at BestPrep is to help students build business, career and financial literacy skills through hands-on experiences that inspire success in work and life. SMG fits in perfectly with that, as it gives students a hands-on opportunity to learn a variety of topics, concepts and skills.”
With a virtual $100,000, students can invest into the stock market in real-time. Soland says, “It's a great tool to see how investments can both succeed and fail. It's been fun seeing many students leave (Fergus Falls High School) and continue in the investment world whether for work or pleasure. Hearing the success stories is the best part!”
Students have only 14 weeks to invest, competing with other students in the state for the highest-valued portfolio. “The only negative about the SMG is that it teaches you a ‘get rich quick’ philosophy. Because we only have 3 months to generate profits, students are often taking much greater risks for larger returns,” Soland says. “In the real-world, I urge students to think of long-term investments and using compound interest as their wealth-generating tool. It's a balance we try to find each year.”
Longtin, King and other winners were honored at a live, digital awards ceremony earlier this month featuring a keynote address by Jay Robinson, regional vice president in advisor services for Charles Schwab, who also did a Q&A session with students, providing insights and his experiences in investing.
For the past three years, Charles Schwab Foundation has provided financial support to cover SMG team fees for all Minnesota students and schools, so there was no cost for KSS’ participation.
This year, and the previous two school years, Charles Schwab Foundation provided financial support to cover the cost of team fees for all Minnesota students and schools so there was no cost to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.