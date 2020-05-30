The 544 Education Foundation has awarded the following scholarships to the Class of 2020:
Barnum and Blondeau Arts Scholarship
Elissa Lee, daughter of Andrew Hanson and Nicole Lee, is the 2020 recipient of the Barnum and Blondeau Arts Scholarship. She will be attending Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls and majoring in Film Production.
Robert S. and Elaine H. Olson Community Appreciation Fund Scholarship
Hayden Shol, son of Pat and Addie Shol and Melissa Johnson, and Michael Wiederich, son of Christopher and Diana Wiederich, are the 2020 recipients of the Robert S. and Elaine H. Olson Community Appreciation Fund Scholarship. Hayden will be attending Alexandria Technical College and pursuing a degree in Communication Arts & Design. Michael will be attending North Dakota State University and pursuing a degree in Exercise Science and Physical Therapy.
Wessberg Family Scholarship
Brita Sonmor, daughter of Bill and Becky Sonmor, and Carlie Meis, daughter of Dale and Sheri Meis, are the 2020 recipients of the Wessberg Family Scholarship. Brita will be attending Minnesota State University Moorhead and pursuing a degree in the Speech/Language/Hearing Sciences. Carlie will be attending Minnesota State University Moorhead and pursuing a degree in Finance.
Bernice Roysland Music Scholarship
Kaylin Bosworth, daughter of Tim and Brenda Bosworth, is the 2020 recipient of the Bernice Roysland Music Scholarship. She will be attending Bemidji State University and majoring in Music Performance or Music Education.
Leonard E. Monke Agricultural Scholarship
Jacob Schroeder, son of Scott and Joeline Schroeder, is the 2020 recipient of the Leonard E. Monke Agricultural Scholarship. Jacob will be attending North Dakota State School of Science and pursuing a degree in Diesel Mechanics.
Joel Kotschevar Memorial Scholarship
Ethan Olson, son of Steve and Lynne Olson, Cody Norgren, son of Jarid and Allyson Norgren, Parker Jacobs, son of Mark and Kim Jacobs, and Jack Culbertson, son of Wally Culbertson and Melissa Black, are the 2020 recipients of the Joel Kotschevar Memorial Scholarship. These young men brought laughter, comfort and support to the Kotschevar family when they needed it most. They showed such strength of character and maturity – traits Joel valued and which exemplify the meaning behind the Joel Kotschevar Memorial Scholarship.
