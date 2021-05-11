The 544 Education Foundation awarded the following scholarships at the senior recognition ceremony May 10:
Robert S. and Elaine H. Olson Community Appreciation Fund
Scholarship Colton Partain, son of Shane and Pam Partain, and Noah Johnson, son of Trever and Jayna Johnson, are the 2021 recipients of the Robert S. and Elaine H. Olson Community Appreciation Fund Scholarship. Colton will be attending Alexandria Technical College or the University of North Dakota and pursuing a degree in law enforcement. Noah will be attending North Dakota State College of Science or Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls and pursuing a degree in plumbing or heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).
Marci Bydlon Education/Coaching Scholarship
Isabelle Strege, daughter of Jake Strege and Deb Strege, is the 2021 recipient of the Marci Bydlon Education/Coaching Scholarship. She will be attending the University of Minnesota Duluth and majoring in elementary education with the hopes of coaching gymnastics and/or track and field.
Leonard E. Monke Agricultural Scholarship
Cody Carlson, son of Chris and Brenda Carlson, is the 2021 recipient of the Leonard E. Monke Agricultural Scholarship. Cody will be attending North Dakota State College of Science and pursuing a degree in welding. Iverson Instrumental Music Scholarship Caleb Danielson, son of Brad and Michelle Danielson, is the 2021 recipient of the Iverson Instrumental Music Scholarship. Caleb is currently attending the University of Minnesota and is majoring in music education with an instrumental/general music education concentration.
Wessberg Family Scholarship
Kolsen Papon, son of Shawn and Carrie Papon, and Amelia Buckmeier, daughter of Greg and Danielle Buckmeier, are the 2021 recipients of the Wessberg Family Scholarship. Kolsen will be attending Minnesota State University Moorhead or Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls and pursuing a degree in accounting. Amelia will be attending the University of North Dakota and pursuing a degree in nursing.
