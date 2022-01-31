Hello! My name is Olivia Klaksvik and I am in the work-based learning program at Kennedy Secondary School. This semester I am interning at three places including Health Resources Center, the Church of the Nazarene and A Wife Like Me. The reason I decided to do this internship program was because I thought it would be a very beneficial opportunity to be able to gain experience of what a real workplace is like, as well as to get a better idea of what I would like to do for my future career. So far, I have really enjoyed my internships, and I have learned a lot about the jobs I have shadowed as well as a lot about myself.
At my first internship, Health Resources Center (HRC), I worked a lot in their "Baby Boutique," taking inventory, sorting clothing and organizing the layout of the store. I was also able to sit in on some parenting classes, birthing prep classes and some life coaching. I really liked being able to do this because something I am looking at for a future career is Christian counseling, so it was really exciting to be able to sit in on some classes that were very similar to what I would be doing for my career. I also really loved the environment that was at HRC, because everyone there is so nice and very welcoming, so it was always a very fun place to spend my two hours each day. I also really enjoyed helping out with their annual banquet that they host for the people and companies that donate to HRC, as well as the community. This was my first time attending the HRC banquet and it was a very unique experience and I would love to be able to go again.
At my second internship, I am working at the Church of the Nazarene as the youth worship leader, as well as a student intern under the director of worship ministry. I am also really liking this internship because even though I am already on the staff at the church, I am able to shadow another person who runs the worship on Sunday’s, which is really cool to see everything that she does each week that differs from what I do, and everything that is the same. I also really enjoy being able to be in this work environment as well because it is a very warm and loving place full of laughter and joy every single day.
I am very grateful for all of these amazing opportunities that I have been able to have this year, and I am very excited to finish out my internship that I am in now, as well as start my third one in the next few weeks. This internship class has been very helpful for me in making my decision about what I would like to do in my very near future, and this class has helped me to confirm my previous thoughts about my future career.