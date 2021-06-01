Having recently spent part of my day with fourth- and fifth- graders out at Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, a quote from Henry David Thoreau seems like an appropriate beginning to this column, “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” I listened as students recited their personal reflections on the year - each ending with a summary of their growth as naturalists. I appreciated the opportunity to see the prairie through their eyes.
Children are naturally curious, but the experience at the prairie teaches them to “get into the moment” where they become acutely aware of the natural world around them. Absent are the distractions of cellphones, Snapchats, Instagrams, text messages, videogames and earbuds. It is the simple act of students blending into this beautiful planet and absorbing their surroundings. The experience changes them. Their observations of the world are mature, thoughtful and heartfelt.
The experience prompted me to reflect on the last few weeks of the school year. As restrictions were lifted, school began to look more and more familiar. Traditional activities were resumed with spring programs, field trips, concerts and celebrations.
We gathered to commemorate the opening of Lincoln School for our youngest children and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a beautiful new softball field. Our kindergarten students experienced Farm Day courtesy of our high school agriculture program. I was able to observe how natural it was for our high school students to take on the role of teacher with these young children as they explained where our food comes from or while directing them to safely climb up into the cabs of some very large tractors. (Teachers were supervising the activities, too!) Children were able to experience Glendalough State Park. Our older students competed in a supermileage car challenge at the Brainerd International Raceway. Student artwork has been on display.
The gyms and auditorium were host to orchestra, band and choir concerts and our senior high students performed a spring play. Sports contests have been a daily occurrence. I think it has been cathartic for all of us.
We now enter the final days of the school year. There are still lessons to be taught, final exams to be taken and goodbyes to be exchanged.
Our seniors are on their way to Valley Fair this morning. The senior class trip is one of those hallmark events leading to their graduation ceremony on June 4th. Life is returning to normal and we are fully anticipating a “normal” school year next fall. I am thankful for that.
As this year draws to a close, I want to acknowledge my colleagues for their extraordinary work this year and express my sincere appreciation for the trust our community has placed in us. It is a great honor and privilege for us to serve the needs of the children in our community. With special gratitude to the 544 Education Foundation, Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, Otters Elementary PTO, and the numerous booster clubs, businesses and individuals who generously contribute both their time and financial resources to provide a wonderful education for our children.
Finally, congratulations to our seniors - “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” What do you see when you look at this group of young adults who are about to embark on the next stage of life’s journey? I see a senior class who is about to cross the stage with the knowledge, talent and spirit to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world and a community that has nurtured and supported them every step of the way. We have much to be proud of and grateful for.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
