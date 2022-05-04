iQ Academy is an online public school run by Fergus Falls Public Schools. The district partners with Stride, a national company, which provides iQ Academy with online courses, a student management system and staff to support iQ Academy. iQ Academy serves students from around the state in grades K-12. In addition, there are about 100 students from Fergus Falls High School who take one or more classes with iQ Academy.
iQ Academy now serves over 800 students. There are over 200 students in iQ elementary (grades K-5), just under 200 students in middle school (grades 6-8), and over 400 students in high school (grades 9-12). iQ Academy employs 40 teachers, 17 of which are full-time. The school also has two full-time counselors and a full-time administrator.
During the spring, iQ Academy staff travel around the state to administer the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) tests, which start for students in third-grade. This spring staff were at 26 locations around the state, from Roseau in the northwest corner, over to Hibbing in the northeast, down to Rochester, over to Marshall and many points in between. As the population base of the state, the largest percentage of students are from the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Highlights for staff throughout the school year are when we get to meet our students and families in person. We have that opportunity with state testing, graduation, and social events throughout the school year. Due to COVID-19, we have not had our large social events in the last two years, but we are excited that on May 13 we are hosting an iQ social event at Mall of America. Students have the option to go to the Crayola Experience or Nickelodeon Universe. Next year we are hoping to resume our winter social event. In the past, we have gone ice skating or to a roller rink.
Because iQ Academy is a part of Fergus Falls Public Schools, our graduates receive a Fergus Falls diploma. Highlights for iQ Academy staff are getting to meet our students and families in person, whether that be at testing, events or graduation. At iQ Academy we pride ourselves on getting to know our students as individuals, communicating with students and families, supporting our students in their learning and giving students opportunities to be successful.
Ryan Johnson is the assistant principal for iQ Academy.
