This is the first of several letters to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
Since the COVID outbreak teachers and staff have had to work hard to provide for an effective learning plan within our community and all across the country. Millions of students have been learning online for a safe learning environment when cases spike. Distance learning, which hadn’t been done with such a vast population until COVID hit, can be a struggle for some and a flyby for others.
For most classes work is given to students at the beginning of the week, and due a few days to a week later. This allows students the chance to work at their own pace and teaches us a great value — organization. Students have to have an organized schedule in order to get their work done on time. Distance learning provides the opportunity to work anywhere that has access to WiFi and homework can be done anytime. This can come in handy for students with a work schedule, extracurriculars, or students who may have a preferred work space.
However, with this some may not have access to good WiFi making it hard to attend Zooms, and there is an increased pressure to stay silent for some in an online class. Those who prefer complete silence during tests, like me, may struggle doing tests at home on Zoom when there are distractions around. Children all across the nation, and even the world, are missing out on social interactions and friendships. This social isolation can be a hard hit on some students’ mental health. For others, school can be a safe place. Motivation has dropped for many students and procrastination has increased. Students don’t get the rewards of dances and graduating on stage. This, of course, is not the school’s fault, as they are practicing safety. Distance learning provides teachers less class time to teach their students, and students across the nation feel as if they are not learning the full extent of what they would be with a normal school schedule. Along with all of the above, online learning leads to even more screen time, which is also not good for mental health.
With all that said, distance learning has been a struggle for teachers and staff too. Take some time to appreciate your kids (if you have any in school right now), and say thank you to a teacher for all the hard work they’ve done. After all, looking at a class on a screen each day can’t be too fun for them either.
Sydney Langbehn
