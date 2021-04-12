This is the first of several letters to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
As it quickly changes around us, we are caught playing catch-up constantly. In the past years and even now, difficulties to what we thought would be normal years are being thrown at all of us. With COVID-19 dominating all the current news lines, many people forget about a serious issue that has been developing for many years now, global warming.
Global warming has been an issue that is a very debatable topic, some people completely agree that it is real, while others believe the opposite. If some people still don’t know what is causing our current global warming, I will use parts of the National Geographic explanation. They start to explain, “Global warming is the long-term warming of the planet’s overall temperature. Though this warming trend has been going on for a long time, its pace has significantly increased in the last hundred years due to the burning of fossil fuels. As the human population has increased, so has the volume of fossil fuels burned. Fossil fuels include coal, oil, and natural gas, and burning them causes what is known as the greenhouse effect in Earth’s atmosphere.”
Now I would like to talk about how this is an actual problem in the world that needs to be worked on hard to slow down. The temperature of the earth has changed in the past due to the orbit around the sun slightly changing. Our current state shouldn’t be compared to the past, this is because our current changes are going much faster than the past. According to NASA, with the current amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and the rate that more are added every day. It is predicted that the temperature will rise 2-6 degrees Celsius, which is double the amount of the past 50 years. The sad truth is that the Earth is changing rapidly, and right now we are doing nothing to stop it.
With all of this going on, I think we all need to do our best to help our planet and environments. This needs to be a group effort by all of us, without serious changes our futures could get worse with giant pollution.
Bradon Anderson
