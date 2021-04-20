This is the first of several letters to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
Hello! My name is Chloe Engelhart and I just finished taking the CNA program the high school offers. This program is very beneficial and has so much to offer to the students. Back in the olden days there was not an option of taking the CNA in high school, so everyone had to wait until college. I can’t express how much this helps out all of the nursing homes, hospitals, and veteran homes with students being able to go in earlier. I don’t know how many people are aware of this program, but I want to share how much it has helped me try to pursue a degree in nursing.
If the students didn’t have the option to go into the certified nursing assistant program, so many assisted living places would be more short staffed than they already are. In Nurse Journal, it shows the shortages of nurses in the United States. In our own state, Minnesota, we only have 89,000 nurses to our population of 5.6 million (the U.S. nursing shortage).
This may seem like plenty but there are never enough nurses or health care workers to help everyone. On the nursing jobs, it shows all of the nursing jobs available right in our community of Fergus Falls. I can’t explain the need for all of the different kinds of nurses from CNA to LPN to RN. Everyone is important and plays a big part in the health care system no matter what department they are in.
In an article by Howies Morales, he explains how important the nurses and all other health care workers are right now. Morales points out through Las Cruces Sun-News, “Nurses are the backbone of the health care system, and always have been.”
When COVID came, the health care system was hit very badly, and without all of the help from the nurses it would be a disaster. Nurses and certified nursing assistants help out tremendously with everything from care to friendship for your loved ones.
Chloe Engelhart
