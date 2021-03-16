This is the first of several letters to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
Nordic Skiing is a Minnesota tradition, with its roots tracing back to the Norwegian immigrants of the 1800s. Since then, the state has produced some of the world’s best Olympic athletes, including Jessie Diggins, Lindsey Vonn and Cindy Nelson. Many of these high caliber athletes started their careers within local ski programs in their hometowns. The Minnesota Youth Ski League, or MYSL, is one of these. It is a Nordic ski club for elementary-aged kids. MYSL has chapters all over the state, which are led by local volunteers.
The Fergus Falls chapter has been practicing for over a decade, and has grown to about 50 children grades 3-6. The group practices at Spidahl’s Ski Gaard, a family-run ski center, which offers many different trails of varying difficulty.
As of 2019, the Fergus Falls High School officially added Nordic ski to their winter activities list. The team was formerly a club, funded by the Ottertail Nordic Ski Association. The team competes in meets within the Central Lakes Conference and their MSHSL section. Practice locations vary day to day, but they include Spidahl’s, and a new trail at the Regional Treatment Center. Both trails are open to the public, and the RTC trail is completely free, as it is now funded by the city of Fergus Falls. In addition to the trails previously mentioned, the Minnesota State Parks and Department of Natural Resources groom Nordic trails all over the state. A one time purchase of a Great Minnesota Ski Pass will grant you access to all of these trails for an entire year. Glendalough and Maplelag state parks both offer trails within an hour of Fergus Falls.
The community of Fergus Falls has always been known for its progressive community involvement. I believe that Nordic skiing is a new exciting opportunity for the community to spend more time outdoors during the winters. The community should take advantage of the new free opportunities provided to them and get involved in this Minnesota tradition.
Ella Mayer
