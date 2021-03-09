This is the first of several letters to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
Dear Fergus Falls Community,
Technology as we all know is a very large part of our lives. Especially the lives of young people. According to Monica Anderson, about 95% of teens have access to or own a smartphone. Social media has positive and negative effects on teenagers who participate in online activity. It is great when it comes to communicating with peers and others online, or for sharing common interests with a group of people online. We’ll take a look at how social media may be impacting teens that most people are unaware of.
The first topic at hand is the digital footprint each person leaves when using technology. Large private companies have no limitations on what information they can use to study how to make their products better. Ari Lightman states, “With social media networks relying heavily on advertising for revenue, data collection, sharing and usage are vital to the success and growth of these billion-dollar services.” Most people are totally unaware that each action online is recorded and used for research. These companies have total control over what they want to do with each individual’s private information.
Personal wellness is also a very important issue when it comes to teens and social media. I’ve experienced in my own life and in the lives of my peers that social media can lead to poorer academic performance, increased mental health issues, and less involvement in more beneficial recreational activities. According to Peerayuth Charoensukmongkol from Springer Science, teens who have a higher intensity use of social media are more likely to get involved in unhealthy envy and social comparison. This can have major negative effects on a teenagers mental health and confidence. The more time teenagers spend on social media, the less time they are spending doing healthy physical activities as well.
In conclusion, I hope to help people become more aware of how young people may be affected by the social media they use. The negative effects are real and can be very damaging. With the understanding that on social media there is very little personal privacy, and that there are negative health effects, I hope people are able to take this information and really think about how they are using social media.
Andrew Johnson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.