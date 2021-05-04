This is the another letter to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
Have you thought about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? It has been over a year since the first case of the Coronavirus was reported. That means it has been a year of wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings. It has been really tough for a lot of people, and getting the vaccine could be a way to return to a somewhat normal life again! I have done some research on the two vaccines that have been released, the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine. This is some of the information I learned that will hopefully help you make your decision.
One of the biggest questions you may be asking yourself is “is this vaccine safe?” The answer to this question is yes. When trials were being conducted, the shortcut that was taken was not in terms of safety, it was from running phases one and two at the same time (Patel). Thousands and thousands of people from all different backgrounds participated in the vaccine trials, and the outcome of those trials was the FDA granting emergency use of two vaccines. For the Moderna vaccine you must be at least 18 years of age, and for the Pfizer vaccine you must be at least 16 years of age. If you choose to receive either one you will receive two doses 21-28 days apart (CDC). The reason for this is that the second shot will boost the immune response for better protection (CDC). Some common side effects that you may experience are a tender arm where the shot was given, redness, tiredness, or a headache. These are all completely normal. Side effects may be more noticeable after the second dose (CDC).
I hope with the information provided you will consider getting your vaccine! It could potentially save your neighbor, your coworker, or a family member's life!
Madelyn Boyd
