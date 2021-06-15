Gregg Raisanen, vice president of academic and student affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence during spring 2021. The following students were named to the dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher spring semester 2021:
Battle Lake
Tessa Kortlever
Elbow Lake
Lexie Sorenson
Erhard
Isaac VanWatermulen
Fergus Falls
Anthony Fuhrman
Dan Murdock
Henning
Mason Spindler
Pelican Rapids
Jenna Stetz
Derek Tollefson
