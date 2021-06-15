Gregg Raisanen, vice president of academic and student affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence during spring 2021. The following students were named to the dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher spring semester 2021:

 

Battle Lake

Tessa Kortlever

 

Elbow Lake

Lexie Sorenson

 

Erhard

Isaac VanWatermulen

 

Fergus Falls

Anthony Fuhrman

Dan Murdock

 

Henning

Mason Spindler

 

Pelican Rapids

Jenna Stetz

Derek Tollefson

