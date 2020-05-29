Gregg Raisanen, vice president of academic and student affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College, recognizes individual students for academic excellence during spring 2020. The following students were named to the dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher spring semester 2020:

Alexandria

Anthony Lenz

 

Elbow Lake

Chandler Bertram-Albers

Mercedes Hoberg

Maddison Larsen

Tara Larsen

 

Fergus Falls

Anthony Fuhrman

Andrew Muchow

Dan Murdock

 

Henning

Katherine Johnson

Taylor Shaw

Vlasta Weller

 

Ottertail

Marc Hendricks

 

Pelican Rapids

Derek Tollefson

 

Perham

Todd Brown

Wesley Vroman

 

Underwood

Tayler Seedorf

