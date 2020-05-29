Gregg Raisanen, vice president of academic and student affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College, recognizes individual students for academic excellence during spring 2020. The following students were named to the dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher spring semester 2020:
Alexandria
Anthony Lenz
Elbow Lake
Chandler Bertram-Albers
Mercedes Hoberg
Maddison Larsen
Tara Larsen
Fergus Falls
Anthony Fuhrman
Andrew Muchow
Dan Murdock
Henning
Katherine Johnson
Taylor Shaw
Vlasta Weller
Ottertail
Marc Hendricks
Pelican Rapids
Derek Tollefson
Perham
Todd Brown
Wesley Vroman
Underwood
Tayler Seedorf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.