Gregg Raisanen, vice president of academic and student affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence during fall 2020. The following students were named to the dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher Fall Semester 2020:
Battle Lake
Cassie Biederman
Tessa Kortlever
Dalton
Sawyer Votava
Elbow Lake
Mercedes Hoberg
Lexie Sorenson
Fergus Falls
Anthony Fuhrman
Dan Murdock
Michael Thomsen
Henning
Madison Hansen
Mason Spindler
Vlasta Weller
Pelican Rapids
Jenna Stetz
Derek Tollefson
Perham
Emma Bowers
