Gregg Raisanen, vice president of academic and student affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence during fall 2020. The following students were named to the dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher Fall Semester 2020:

Battle Lake

Cassie Biederman

Tessa Kortlever

 

Dalton

Sawyer Votava

 

Elbow Lake

Mercedes Hoberg

Lexie Sorenson

 

Fergus Falls

Anthony Fuhrman

Dan Murdock

Michael Thomsen

 

Henning

Madison Hansen

Mason Spindler

Vlasta Weller

 

Pelican Rapids

Jenna Stetz

Derek Tollefson

 

Perham

Emma Bowers

Load comments