The excitement is right around the corner, graduation for our class of 2022. With that comes many different feelings, excitement, stress and anxiety about what is next. We know that the 175-plus students who will graduate this year from Fergus Falls High School, iQ Academy and the ALC have indeed stayed focused and worked extremely hard through a pandemic where they spent over a third of their high school careers outside of the school learning.
We do not stop and reflect enough as we move through our careers in school and work, and this is something that we are certainly working hard to allow our students and staff the time to reflect on what they have accomplished over the past 13 years. It has been a marathon for most of those 13 years, now, we are in a sprint as we round the final corner to the finish line. During the start of the school year, we spent the first four school days just getting to know each other which offered us the opportunity to develop strong relationships with each other and allowed us to slow down and breathe.
Our seniors have experienced many lasts over the last 10 months; the last school year in our district, the last game, play, dance, musical and soon their last day here at Fergus Falls High School, May 27. This spring, the seniors were able to participate in a Certificate of Intent Signing Day in which they allowed us a glimpse into their futures and allowed us to celebrate them, be it work, a gap year, military, 2- or 4-year college, and Senior Showcases. With less than 10 days left of their Fergus Falls Public Schools career, we have three more opportunities to celebrate them. On May 27, our 2022 class will load busses and take the “Senior’s Last Walk” at all the district schools led by retiring staff at each building. This opportunity will allow us to say “thank you” to both our students and retiring teachers and also allows our seniors the opportunity to thank those adults who have helped them get to this point. On June 1, our seniors will take their class trip to Valleyfair and our ALC will be going to Swan Lake to celebrate the last field trips of their Otter careers.
We will end our school year with our Fergus Falls ALC students graduating on June 2 at 7 p.m. in our auditorium here at Kennedy Secondary School. The Fergus Falls High School and iQ seniors will then participate in our 137th Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at 7 p.m. here at Kennedy Secondary School in our Gold Gym. Both of our graduations will be shown on Park Region TV at 7 p.m. for those who are not able to attend in person. As we prepare for the last 10 days with the class of 2022, we say thank you for all the wonderful memories they have given us, because, “It Is Always A Great Day To Be An Otter!”