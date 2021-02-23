Applications for the 2021 Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship Award are now available.  $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to youths in Otter Tail County who are pursuing an education beyond the secondary level.  We are looking for applicants who have the greatest potential to succeed.  

The Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship Award was founded in 2002 by the Fergus Falls Sertoma Club and the Rohde Family.  After Mike’s untimely death of a hereditary heart disease in 2000 at age 51, the Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship Awards were established to administer a scholarship in his name.  These awards are meant to honor individuals who embody the warm, fun-loving and energetic spirit of Rohde and his dedication to contributing to his community.

Applications and eligibility are available at high school guidance offices or by calling the Mike Rohde Spirit Scholarship Board 218-739-3295. Completed applications are due by March 19, 2021.

