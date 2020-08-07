Several local students have been awarded scholarships at Concordia College in Moorhead.
Students include Brinn Donias (Presidential) of Fergus Falls, Madeline Guler (Presidential) Pelican Rapids, Autumn Gummeringer (Excellence) of Pelican Rapids, Kaylie Isaman (Excellence) of Pelican Rapids, Caleb Ellingson (Excellence) of Breckenridge, Mitchelle Porter (Excellence) of Breckenridge, Kaylee Baumgart (Excellence) of Perham and Nathan Kawlewski (Excellence) of Perham.
