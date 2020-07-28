More than 40 students at Minnesota State Community and Technical College have been awarded Workforce Development Scholarships in the first round of awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
Scholarship winners include Madison Shjerve of Fergus Falls and Nick Lundeen of Brandon.
The $2,500 scholarships are funded by the Minnesota Legislature to help ease the shortage of skilled workers in high-demand career fields. The scholarships target students enrolled in the program areas of advanced manufacturing, agriculture, early childhood education, health care services, information technology and transportation.
A total of $265,000 is available for Workforce Development Scholarships at M State for the upcoming academic year, and students in more than 40 M State programs and on all four M State campuses are eligible for the awards. M State anticipate awarding an additional 60 scholarships for the upcoming fall semester.
Scholarship recipients must be Minnesota residents, enroll in a minimum of nine credits per semester and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0. For qualifying students, the scholarship can be renewed for a second year, bringing the total award to $5,000.
Asked to describe the effect of Workforce Development Scholarships in their lives, previous recipients shared that their awards meant “a different future for me,” “a much-needed edge to really excel” and “an opportunity to pursue the career of my dreams.”
“The Workforce Development Scholarships have an incredible impact on the students who receive these awards,” said M State President Carrie Brimhall. “These scholarship cover nearly half of the cost of full-time attendance at M State, greatly reducing the students’ need to borrow or work while they’re taking classes. We believe these scholarships mean students can be more successful in their studies.”
For more information on Workforce Development Scholarships and eligible programs at M State, visit minnesota.edu/wdscholarships.
The Workforce Development Scholarship program was launched by the Legislature in 2018 and expanded in 2019. A total of $8 million in Workforce Development Scholarships will be awarded at Minnesota State colleges and universities in the coming academic year.
