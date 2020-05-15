Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,367 degrees to 2,294 students at the end of the spring 2020 semester, with this spring's graduates celebrated through a special website that launched Saturday, May 9, the day on which the university's three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Annie Magnusson and Jennifer Olson of Fergus Falls each received degrees. Magnusson graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, while Olson received a Bacherlor of Science as a registered nurse with baccalaureate completion.
Each graduate also received personalized URL video messages by email on May 9, and "commencement-in-a-box" packages were shipped to each graduate the week before graduation.
More information about the Minnesota State Mankato spring 2020 commencement is available at http://mnsu.edu/mavgrad2020.
