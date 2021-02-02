Minnesota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in fall 2020. NDSU awarded 987 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. Please include all area students in your news publications.
Barnesville
*Miranda Danielle Allen, B.S., Finance
*Grace Drewicke, B.S., Accounting
Myles Levi Duval, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering
Bradley Blaine Hochhalter, B.S., Animal Science
Barrett
Courtney Beatrice Lock, B.S.N., Nursing
Battle Lake
Cameron Robert Bratz, B.S., Psychology
Thomas David Marcouiller, B.S., Geology
Eric John VanErp, B.S., Sport Management
Clitherall
*Tony Peter Ukkelberg, B.S., Psychology
Dalton
Rebecca Ellen Spanner, Ph.D., Plant Pathology
Dent
Kaitlyn Alexis Palubicki, B.S.N., Nursing
Fergus Falls
Ryan Louis Beck, B.S.,Biological Sciences
Sadie Alexis Christianson, B.S., Agricultural Communication
Cassandra Jean Jonas, B.U.S., University Studies
Ryan Patrick King, B.S., Finance
*Emily Renae Knudson, B.S., Human Dev. and Family Science
*Gryphon William Lillis, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering
Joshua Michael McGowan, M.M., Music
*Zachary Joseph Tarczon, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering
Henning
*Leah Renee Weber, B.S.N., Nursing
New York Mills
*Izabelle Cecelia Clarksean, B.S., Accounting
*Eric George Wallgren, B.S., Accounting
Ottertail
Cole Allan Carignan, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering
Pelican Rapids
Paul Arthur Christianson, Ph.D., Education
Mason Shannen Maus, B.S.C.P.R.E., Computer Engineering
Brooke May Schmidt, B.S.N., Nursing
Tamara J. Uselman, Ed.D., Education
Perham
Paige Alexandra Bondley, MEDUCAT, Educational Leadership
Chase Ryan Curtis, BSCONSM, Construction Management
Reid Dwayne Moser, B.S., Marketing
Wadena
Heather Ann Theisen-Redfield, B.S.N., Nursing
