Minnesota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in fall 2020. NDSU awarded 987 degrees to students.

Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. Please include all area students in your news publications.

 

Barnesville 

*Miranda Danielle Allen, B.S., Finance

*Grace Drewicke, B.S., Accounting

Myles Levi Duval, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering

Bradley Blaine Hochhalter, B.S., Animal Science

 

Barrett

Courtney Beatrice Lock, B.S.N., Nursing

 

Battle Lake

Cameron Robert Bratz, B.S., Psychology

Thomas David Marcouiller, B.S., Geology

Eric John VanErp, B.S., Sport Management

 

Clitherall

*Tony Peter Ukkelberg, B.S., Psychology

 

Dalton

Rebecca Ellen Spanner, Ph.D., Plant Pathology

 

Dent

Kaitlyn Alexis Palubicki, B.S.N., Nursing

 

Fergus Falls

Ryan Louis Beck, B.S.,Biological Sciences

Sadie Alexis Christianson, B.S., Agricultural Communication

Cassandra Jean Jonas, B.U.S., University Studies

Ryan Patrick King, B.S., Finance

*Emily Renae Knudson, B.S., Human Dev. and Family Science

*Gryphon William Lillis, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering

Joshua Michael McGowan, M.M., Music

*Zachary Joseph Tarczon, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering

 

Henning

*Leah Renee Weber, B.S.N., Nursing

 

New York Mills

*Izabelle Cecelia Clarksean, B.S., Accounting

*Eric George Wallgren, B.S., Accounting

 

Ottertail

Cole Allan Carignan, B.S.M.E., Mechanical Engineering

 

Pelican Rapids

Paul Arthur Christianson, Ph.D., Education

Mason Shannen Maus, B.S.C.P.R.E., Computer Engineering

Brooke May Schmidt, B.S.N., Nursing

Tamara J. Uselman, Ed.D., Education

 

Perham

Paige Alexandra Bondley, MEDUCAT, Educational Leadership

Chase Ryan Curtis, BSCONSM, Construction Management

Reid Dwayne Moser, B.S., Marketing

 

Wadena

Heather Ann Theisen-Redfield, B.S.N., Nursing

 

 

 

 

 

 

Load comments